MEPs support Frontex enhancement

New measures strengthening the European Border and Coast Guard to secure the EU’s borders were agreed by Parliament and Council negotiators on March 28. The provisionally agreed changes to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) aim to respond to the present needs in security and migration.

A new standing corps of 10 000 staff to be set up by 2027.

“The European Border and Coast Guard law will overhaul Europe’s border management. It will mean an additional 10 000 border and coast guards for Europe; more efficient returns; more tools to fight crime and will serve to allay security and crime concerns and aid in our migration strategy. Europe’s citizens were looking to us to deliver and we have, in record time. This is a win for Europe” rapporteur Roberta Metsola (EPP, MT) said.

The negotiators agreed on setting up a new standing corps to support EU countries on the ground. The new corps could, at the request of a member state, carry out border control and return tasks as well as fight cross-border crime. It would also include a rapid reaction pool for rapid border interventions.

Starting with 5 000 operational staff in 2021, the standing corps would be fully operational by 2027 with 10 000 staff. Currently, the Agency relies solely on member states’ contributions.

Meet Melissa from Austria who works as a Frontex Support Officer on the Greek island of Lesvos. She's taken part in Frontex operations 13 times. "You work with professionals from different countries willing to share their knowledge and skills" https://t.co/QT0baHibxq pic.twitter.com/grB5WLbX6t — Frontex (@Frontex) March 28, 2019

The updated Agency would be able to support return procedures in member states, for example by identifying irregularly staying non-EU nationals and assisting national authorities in obtaining travel documents. The new rules would also strengthen the cooperation with the EU Asylum Agency.

EP and Council negotiators agreed that cooperation with non-EU countries needs to be strengthened. MEPs managed to introduce several safeguards to ensure respect for fundamental rights and protection of personal data is included in such cooperation.

To ensure effective scrutiny by the EP of the Agency and by the national parliaments of national authorities, the agreement introduces greater inter-parliamentary cooperation. The Agency’s management will be required also to attend joint meetings of the European and national parliaments.

We have a deal! On a European Border & Coast Guard which means 10,000 new personnel; more efficient returns; better tools to fight cross-border crime; better #migration management & improved security at external borders. A huge win for Europe!

Thank you @Avramopoulos & @ro2019eu! pic.twitter.com/86DXgi9XUB — Roberta Metsola MEP (@RobertaMetsola) March 28, 2019