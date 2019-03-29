MEPs battling over Brexit

Debating with European Council president Donald Tusk and Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker the European Parliament largest political group leaders gave their support to the decisions taken by the EU heads of states and governments, concluding March 21-22 Summit to avoid a disorderly Brexit, giving additional opportunities to Theresa May government to avoid the UK departing from the bloc without an agreement. At In the second March European Parliament plenary numerous MEPs also individually expressed solidarity with pro-EU UK movements and bitterly criticised Westminster for incapacity to build a majority around any of possible models of moving forward.

The UK MEPs represented a variety of view, from ardent supporters of the EU membership, to staunch sovereignists, requesting immediate departure from they bloc without further delay.

In the situation when the Article 50 Agreement has not been delivered by the government, and the proposed deal was voted down twice by the Westminster, Alyn Smith from Scottish National Party (UK, Greens) MEP says the best way out is to stay in the EU. He reminded that his native Scotland voted to remain in the bloc.

Nigel Farage MEP, accused UK politics of being dishonest, while attempting to stop Brexit,the “Westminster has betrayed the greatest democratic vote in the history of our country“, he said, and vowed Brexiteers would not let it happen without consequences.

#EPlenary @MichelBarnier explained complexity of #Article50 negotiation-they are not “trade talks”, but “exit process” from Single Market, Customs Union etc – never happened before -sui generis. pic.twitter.com/bRun5bEwU0 — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) March 27, 2019

The top EU negotiator for Article 50 Agreement Michel Barnier reiterated that the deal was produced in co-operation with the UK, and not “against” the UK. He also underlined the unprecedented difficulty of the process, being not “trade talks“, but “exit” talks, and that it was a unilateral decision of Britons to leave, so they a have to assume the responsibilities for the consequences.

.@MichelBarnier in @Europarl_EN: “@Nigel_Farage, no one in Brussels is trying to steal #Brexit from you…but it is not Brussels that decided that the UK would leave the EU. You made that choice, you must take responsibility & face up to the consequences. Nobody else.” https://t.co/Hvc7KpSQqN — Daniel Ferrie 🇪🇺 (@DanielFerrie) March 27, 2019