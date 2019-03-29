A set of archaic Sharia laws comes into effect from next week punishing adultery and homosexuality with death by lapidation in the ultra rich Sultanate of Brunei. George Clooney calls for Brunei hotel boycott over new law that punishes adultery, gay sex with death by stoning https://t.co/NYcHokMKzK pic.twitter.com/GxKLWZX2Mr — The Hill (@thehill) March 28, 2019

From April 3, any individuals found guilty of the offenses will be stoned to death publicly, according to a modified penal code. The execution will be “witnessed by a group of Muslims”, as ordered in original Sharia law version.

The country’s return to the archaic laws was announced in 2014, and have been introduced gradually. The latest phase of implementation, including the cruel archaic provisions, was announced on the Brunei attorney general’s website on December 29, 2018.

Human rights groups reacted with indignation and condemned the re-introduction of archaic Stone Age practices to penal code, with lapidation, and order amputation of limbs as a punishment for theft, including mutilating children.

Defenders of gay rights reacted first to the savage Quranic VII century laws, not only by rising their voices, but also by putting forward an initiative of boycotting properties, owned by rich Brunei businessmen in California.

Hollywood actor, and human rights activist George Clooney called for boycott of hotels, among which are Dorchester Collection’s hotels, including legendary The Beverly Hills Hotels and Hotel Bel-Air in California.