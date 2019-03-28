UK prepares post-Brexit travel

“The rules for travel to most countries in Europe change if the UK leaves the European Union (EU) with no deal ”  the UK government announces.

“After 12 April 2019:

  1. You should have at least 6 months left on your passport from your date of arrival. This applies to adult and child passports.
  2. If you renewed a passport before it expired, up to 9 extra months may have been added to your new passport’s expiry date. Any extra months on your passport over 10 years may not count towards the 6 months that should be remaining for travel to most countries in Europe.

The new rules will apply to passports issued by the UK, Gibraltar, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Jersey.” FCO Travel advise explains.

