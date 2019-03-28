UK prepares post-Brexit travel

“The rules for travel to most countries in Europe change if the UK leaves the European Union ( EU ) with no deal ” the UK government announces.

Are you planning on travelling from or to the EU after the UK leaves the European Union with small amounts of goods for trade or business use in your baggage or small vehicle? Find out what action you need to take before you travel https://t.co/QnfEkw1yS3 pic.twitter.com/FL25OJIaag — HM Revenue & Customs (@HMRCgovuk) March 27, 2019

“After 12 April 2019:

You should have at least 6 months left on your passport from your date of arrival. This applies to adult and child passports. If you renewed a passport before it expired, up to 9 extra months may have been added to your new passport’s expiry date. Any extra months on your passport over 10 years may not count towards the 6 months that should be remaining for travel to most countries in Europe.

The new rules will apply to passports issued by the UK, Gibraltar, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Jersey.” FCO Travel advise explains.

If you’re a British national living in the EU or planning to travel after #Brexit, our fantastic @foreignoffice team have been preparing for all scenarios. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/0JhHhTTvTh — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) March 28, 2019