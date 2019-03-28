III Brexit vote on March 29

On March 28 the Commons Leader, Andrea Leadsom, revealed the government would give MPs another vote on Friday March 29, the day initially scheduled for the UK departure from the EU, but the Westminster has not come to an agreement on the way to leave the bloc.

According to the BBC News Theresa May government has tabled a motion to be debated in the Commons on March 29.

However unlike previous votes on Article 50 Agreement, where MPs have been considering the deal endorsed by the EU, the third vote would include “one or two elements”.

“Part one is the withdrawal agreement – the legally binding document that sets out the terms of the UK’s departure from the EU. This includes a settlement, details of a transition period for after we leave and protections for citizens’ rights. It also includes the controversial backstop, or the insurance policy that aims to prevent a hard border returning to the island of Ireland.”

“Part two is the political declaration – non-legally binding document that outlines plans for the future relationship between the UK and the bloc after exit day.” BBC News reports.

Theresa May in her passionate plea ensured that she is prepared to quit for the sake of the deal her government proposed.

However DUP leader Arlene Foster repeated her party it not going to support the deal for the reasons expressed twice in debate for the previous votes.

