Loiseau against II Brexit referendum

The former French Minister of European Affairs Nathalie Loiseau expressed her point of view “in a personal capacity“about holding a second Brexit referendum. In her option that would be a “denial of democracy”.

Confusion remains on the future of the EU departure from the bloc as the subject divides the British lawmakers and the British government, a few weeks before the scheduled exit date of the United Kingdom from the European Union, a short delay to April 12 has been proposed from member-states.

Brexit: Nathalie Loiseau (LaREM) se dit "hostile à un nouveau référendum, car ce serait un déni de démocratie" pic.twitter.com/6A7oVF0R4n — BFMTV (@BFMTV) March 28, 2019

“I am personally hostile to a new referendum now because I think it would be a denial of democracy,” said Nathalie Loiseau on BFM TV, who left the government a day before to lead the list of the LaRem party (“Republic on March” of President Macron) in the 26 May European elections.

The former minister blamed the current “chaos” on the “simplistic slogans” infused into debate by the supporters of Brexit during the campaign that preceded the June 23, 2016 referendum.