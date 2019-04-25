May’s leadership at stake
Conservative Party will demand a clear Brexit timetable for Prime Minister Theresa May’s departure plan but will not change the rules governing leadership challenge.
May survived a confidence vote in December last year and under the party’s rules cannot be challenged again for next 12 months. But many of the party’s lawmakers and members have become increasingly frustrated over her handling of Brexit and have called for a way to force her out sooner.
However the executive of the so-called 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers, met on April 22-23 to discuss whether to change the leadership rules.
“We determined there should not be a rule change to remove the 12 month period of grace during which a second confidence vote cannot be held,” Graham Brady, the committee’s chair, told reporters after the meeting.