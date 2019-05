European leaders will highly likely meet in an extraordinary summit on 28 May after the elections of the member states’ representatives in the European Parliament, according to the diplomatic source in Brussels. (Image above: archive).

Les dirigeants européens devraient se réunir en sommet extraordinaire le 28 mai, après les élections https://t.co/Mf5PfmtaiQ — Ouest-France (@OuestFrance) May 3, 2019

This summit, like the extraordinary European Council that followed the 2014 European elections, will allow them to discuss the future European Commission and the identity of Jean-Claude Juncker’s successor as president.

One of the top contenders to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as head of the European Commission says "it's long overdue to have a woman as head of the EU Commission," Competition Commissioner @vestager tells AFPhttps://t.co/E8BpzHPsIR pic.twitter.com/BY5gPowZBv — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 3, 2019