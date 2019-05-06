41 died in plane crash in Moscow airport

In Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane crash at Sheremetyevo Airport 41 passengers lost their lives, Yelena Markovskaya, spokesperson for the Moscow interregional transport investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee, told reporters.

“Forty-one people died,” she said. In total 78 passengers and crew were on board, 37 of them survived, including four crew members.

41 people died in plane fire at Sheremetyevo:https://t.co/ocs6TWAaP9 pic.twitter.com/cC4qMhn8Up — TASS (@tassagency_en) May 5, 2019

Sheremetyevo is considered as the main Moscow airport, and the main hub for Aeroflot company.

Dramatic footage captures plane landing while on fire at Moscow's #Sheremetyevo Airport pic.twitter.com/lV2eCNNLjB — Press TV (@PressTV) May 5, 2019

The main version of a fire on board the Sukhoi Superjet 100 is a lightning TASS News agency quotes the emergency services.

“The main version is a lightning strike on the plane, after which the automatics failed. During landing, according to preliminary data, the plane hit the runway twice. A lightning version is also confirmed by one of the crew members,” the source said.

According to him, after departure from Moscow to Murmansk, one of the passengers noticed a fire in the wing, which he immediately reported to the crew. The captain has decided to return to Sheremetyevo.

“The plane landed with an excess mass and a large overflight of about 1,400 meters. As a result, landing occurred in the middle of the strip. The landing gear collapsed. Its elements may have fallen into the engine, which caught fire, “- said another source to Interfax news agency.