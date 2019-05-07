Marine ahead of Macron in EU elections polls

Attracting 22% of the vote Marine Le Pen party RN will be ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s REM party, an Ipsos poll claims, while forecasting the possible outcome of the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National party is set to top the upcoming European Parliament elections, ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's REM party, according to a recent EU election poll. https://t.co/iLd220V05g — euronews (@euronews) May 6, 2019

It was the first time Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) – re-branded National Front – overtook Macron’s REM in an Ipsos survey ahead of the EU election this year, although other, daily polls have shown the RN in pole position before.

In France the EU elections will be held on May 26.

Marine Le Pen’s party is expected to win 19 seatshttps://t.co/fP1cvKdXB3 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 30, 2019