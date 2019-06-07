Brexit party loses to Labour in Peterborough
In Peterborough, eastern England on June 6, the Labour Party narrowly held on to a seat in Westminster, overcoming a challenge from Nigel Farage’s newly born Brexit Party to win by less than 700 votes.
Labour candidate Lisa Forbes won with 10,484 votes, while the Brexit Party came second on 9,801 votes, while ruling Conservatives came third with 7,243 votes.
“Despite differing opinions across our city, the fact that the Brexit Party have been rejected here in Peterborough shows that the politics of division will not win,” Forbes said speech shorty after the victory.
AMENDMENT:
However some Brexit supporters attributed victory to ‘Pakistani vote” claiming registration of up to 14 people per household.