Brexit party loses to Labour in Peterborough

In Peterborough, eastern England on June 6, the Labour Party narrowly held on to a seat in Westminster, overcoming a challenge from Nigel Farage’s newly born Brexit Party to win by less than 700 votes.

Labour candidate Lisa Forbes won with 10,484 votes, while the Brexit Party came second on 9,801 votes, while ruling Conservatives came third with 7,243 votes.

Thank you to everyone supported my campaign for better schools, safer communities and cleaner streets. Special thanks to those who delivered the leaflets, knocked on the doors and encouraged people to go out to vote Labour. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/GzWkKNN5n6 — Lisa Forbes (@LisaForbes_) June 6, 2019

“Despite differing opinions across our city, the fact that the Brexit Party have been rejected here in Peterborough shows that the politics of division will not win,” Forbes said speech shorty after the victory.

I'm delighted to congratulate @LisaForbes_ on winning the #PeterboroughByElection and for running a people powered campaign. Peterborough has again rejected Tory austerity – showing clear support for our programme of ending cuts, and investing in services and communities. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 7, 2019

AMENDMENT:

However some Brexit supporters attributed victory to ‘Pakistani vote” claiming registration of up to 14 people per household.

Brexit Party supporters who complain that the ‘Asian vote’ or ‘Pakistani vote’ cost them the by-election in Peterborough tells you everything you need to know about why they are Brexit Party supporters.#PeterboroughByElection pic.twitter.com/N0Wy7wKr5x — James Melville (@JamesMelville) June 7, 2019