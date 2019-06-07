Further Brexit delay?

The majority of the European Union governments will approve another Brexit delay regardless of who becomes the next British prime minister, ‘The Times’ newspaper reported on June 6 citing an unnamed senior European source.

Most EU governments back another Brexit delay, says EU source: The Times https://t.co/JWsVeSUJ12 pic.twitter.com/XxR88ayLRG — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 7, 2019

As many as 25 European governments are prepared to give the Britons another extension, despite repeated statements from most British prime minister candidates that the UK will leave the EU on October 31 with or without a deal, the newspaper added.

“In the end no one wants to be seen as the one who pulls the plug,” the source told ‘The Times’.

Dominic Raab, is the only Tory leadership contender so far to say that he would consider suspending parliament to prevent MPs forcing another delay https://t.co/OhBvAgAEJO — The Times of London (@thetimes) June 7, 2019

The EU and UK were working “very hard together” on Brexit deal, President Trump, acknowledged and added: “It doesn’t seem to be working out. But, at some point, something will happen, one way or the other.”

President Trump on Brexit: "It'll all work out." pic.twitter.com/GoMWYHSq3f — The Hill (@thehill) June 7, 2019