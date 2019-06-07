Further Brexit delay?
The majority of the European Union governments will approve another Brexit delay regardless of who becomes the next British prime minister, ‘The Times’ newspaper reported on June 6 citing an unnamed senior European source.
As many as 25 European governments are prepared to give the Britons another extension, despite repeated statements from most British prime minister candidates that the UK will leave the EU on October 31 with or without a deal, the newspaper added.
“In the end no one wants to be seen as the one who pulls the plug,” the source told ‘The Times’.
The EU and UK were working “very hard together” on Brexit deal, President Trump, acknowledged and added: “It doesn’t seem to be working out. But, at some point, something will happen, one way or the other.”