Migrants continue to arrive to Italy

An Italian merchant vessel, the Asso 25 that transported 62 illegal migrants to Pozzallo in Sicily. (Pictured above).

Alarm Phone NGO wrote on social media that they the Maltese authorities did not provide any assistance when they were informed on the goings on in the search and rescue area.

The landing of the #Asso25 in #Pozzallo is a major success. A merchant vessel has not disembarked migrants in #Italy since the alleged 'closure' of Italian harbours in 6/2018. Harbours were never closed – they are forced open repeatedly by the struggle of migrants across the sea! — Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) June 7, 2019

According to ANSA News agency, Minister for Internal Affairs Matteo Salvini and the Pozzallo Port Authority have been informed of the transportation of migrants to Italy.

As many as eleven young people claimed they are minors. However the information given by illegal migrants is provided in the form of affidavit, their own statement about their identities. At present, according to the World Bank, there are more than 500 million people on African continent, who have no birth certificate, no passport. The status of ‘minor‘ they claim allows to profit from it, however there are no juridical mechanisms to verify the reality. Medical check of a ‘minor’, who committed a homicide in Sweden, was undertaken on prosecutors order, and revealed the “Ethiopian boy” was at least 21 instead of 15 he claimed.

Recap of #Pozzallo landing: 🔹66 persons rescued by #Asso25 merchant ship

🔹Majority from Sudan. 2 women, 11 minors

🔹2 days adrift at sea: no food/water/engine/batteries/compass

🔹several months trapped by traffickers in #Libya

🔹1 out of 6 persons died in Central #Med in 2019 pic.twitter.com/9NxNEjquUf — Marco Rotunno (@MarcoRotunno) June 7, 2019