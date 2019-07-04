Tusk confronted with MEPs criticism

The EU Council president Donald Tusk has been confronted with a wave of MEPs criticism over top jobs nominations procedures, replacing previously agreed leading candidate logic of appointment. In Plenary debate on July 4, opening the IX legislature exchange of views, assessing the results of the European Council crisis summit held from June 30 to July 2 in Brussels, to assign the EU leading jobs.

The leaders of majority of the political groups expressed strong criticism of the European Council’s actions and decisions over the last few days. They demonstrated concern with rejection of the Spitzenkandidaten process and obscurity in which the heads of states and governments were deciding the candidacies of the next President of the European Commission, European Council, European Central Bank, and European External Action Service.

. @gonzalezpons, ⁦@ppegrupo⁩ ,#EPlenary, defendiendo el poder del Parlamento Europeo, democracia representativa. El voto de los ciudadanos europeos. Felicita a ⁦@ManfredWeber⁩ #Spitzenkandidat ganador de las elecciones europeas. Así se queda ⁦⁦@eucopresident⁩ pic.twitter.com/J7EXLm4UFW — Susana del Río (@Su_delRio) July 4, 2019

They also pointed at lack of representation of Eastern European countries.

#EPlenary @gonzalezpons "Commission President candidacy shouldn't be decided behind closed doors! … None of Presidents would accept similar situation in their countries. There will B institutional conflict who is deciding in Europe, @EPP believes people should decide" pic.twitter.com/52z5vTo7fZ — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) July 4, 2019

Donald Tusk declined to enter the debate with MEP, and was listening to their comments.

Brexit party MEP Ann Widdecombe (71) compared the UK’s departure from the EU to the emancipation of slaves, while taking floor as the first Brexit party Member to address in the new European parliament.

With her leader, Nigel Farage, on her right, Widdecombe said the recent negotiations among the EU’s heads of state and government kept in secrecy confirmed the need for Britain to leave.

“It’s not democratic at all and that is just one of many reasons why Britain is right to be leaving this place, hopefully on Halloween,” Widdecombe concluded, addressing her fellow MEPS of the European parliament in Strasbourg. “If that’s this place’s idea of democracy that’s a serious betrayal of every country represented here.”