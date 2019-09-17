MEPs endorsed Lagarde for EBC chair

Christine Lagarde (France) obtained Parliament’s approval to be the European Central Bank (ECB) next president, in a plenary vote on September 17.

In the secret vote, MEPs casted 394 ballots in favour, 206 against and 49 abstentions to recommend Lagarde to head up the European Central Bank.

The European Parliament gives a non-binding opinion on whether or not a candidate is suitable to fill the role of President of the ECB, with the final decision taken by the European Council. She is due to replace the current incumbent, Mario Draghi on 1 November.

Earlier on Tuesday, the plenary held a debate on her suitability for the position.

Chrisine Lagarde’s candidature will now be put on the agenda of October’s European Council Summit.

Lagarde previously held various senior ministerial posts in the French government, and led International Monetary Fund (IMF) since 2011, being reelected by consensus for a second five-year term, starting 5 July 2016 as the only candidate nominated for the post.