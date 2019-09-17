MEPs endorsed Lagarde for EBC chair

Posted on by Leave a comment

Christine Lagarde (France) obtained Parliament’s approval to be the European Central Bank (ECB) next president, in a plenary vote on September 17.
In the secret vote, MEPs casted 394 ballots in favour, 206 against and 49 abstentions to recommend Lagarde to head up the European Central Bank.

The European Parliament gives a non-binding opinion on whether or not a candidate is suitable to fill the role of President of the ECB, with the final decision taken by the European Council. She is due to replace the current incumbent, Mario Draghi on 1 November.

Earlier on Tuesday, the plenary held a debate on her suitability for the position.

Chrisine Lagarde’s candidature will now be put on the agenda of October’s European Council Summit.

Lagarde previously held various senior ministerial posts in the French government, and led International Monetary Fund (IMF) since 2011,  being reelected by consensus for a second five-year term, starting 5 July 2016 as the only candidate nominated for the post.

tagged with , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s