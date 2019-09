President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker was moved and devastated by the news that Jacques Chirac has passed away.

Aujourd'hui, l'Europe perd une de ses figures de proue, la France un grand homme d'État et moi un ami fidèle. Jacques #Chirac était un homme de fortes convictions, celles des valeurs humanistes de fraternité, de respect de la tolérance.https://t.co/HcdpxsRHa9 — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) September 26, 2019

For him, Europe is not only losing a great statesman, but also losing a dear personal friend.

His legacy for France and the European Union will stay with us forever.

