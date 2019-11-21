Polish Tusk endorsed for EPP leadership

The European People’s Party (EPP) Congress has overwhelmingly voted Polish politician Donald Tusk as the EPP President with 491 in favour (93%) and 37 against. His mandate will start on 1 December 2019.

“Dear Joseph, it will be very difficult to replace you, you did an excellent job. You gave us all a feeling of safety and a meaning to our actions. You were a true leader of our community” Tusk said, addressing the incumbent EPP leader French Joseph Daul.

“Let me also thank you for your trust. It was you, who more than a year ago, came to me with the suggestion that I become your successor, and you took such good care of this idea that I am the only candidate. This is another example of your extraordinary effectiveness, Joseph, thank you. And so, here I am, at your disposal” Tusk added.

He succeeds French Joseph Daul after his two mandates as EPP President.

“Under no circumstances can we give away the sphere of security and order to political populists, manipulators and autocrats, who lead people to believe that freedom cannot be reconciled with security. That protecting our borders and territory cannot be reconciled with liberal democracy, and an effective governance with the rule of law” Tusk declared.

Biography of Donald Tusk published by EPP:

Donald Tusk was born in 1957 in Gdańsk, Poland. In 1976 he started studying history at the University of Gdańsk, where he got involved in illegal activities against the Communist regime.

In the 1980s he was an activist in the underground Solidarity movement. In 1980 he founded the Independent Students’ Association (NZS), part of Solidarity . In 1983 he launched the Political Review , a monthly that promoted economic liberalism and democracy. An informal think-tank supporting Lech Wałęsa was centred around the periodical.

After the fall of communism the think-tank members known as the Gdańsk Liberals formed a government following the first free presidential elections in Poland. They also founded the Liberal Democratic Congress, with Tusk as its leader.

In the 1990s Tusk served as an MP and deputy Speaker of the Senate. He also published books on the history of Gdańsk.

In 2001 he was one of the initiators of the centrist Civic Platform party, which he led from 2003. Tusk was Prime Minister from 2007-2014, making him the longest-serving premier in democratic Poland, and the first to be reelected.

Donald Tusk was elected President of the European Council in 2014, reelected for a second term