Barkhane: Juncker expresses condolences

The president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker has expressed his condolences to France, grieving 13 military perished in Mali, during counter terrorist operation in the north of the country.

En hommage aux soldats français, je présente mes condoléances émues aux familles et aux proches des victimes, @EmmanuelMacron et à l’ensemble de la nation 🇫🇷. C’est l’Europe toute entière qui est en deuil car c’est l’armée française qui défend l’honneur et la sécurité de l’Europe https://t.co/EYILSiq6eo — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) November 26, 2019

The future president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen joined Jean-Claude Juncker, presenting her vivid emotions.

“I am deeply shocked by the death of thirteen French soldiers in Mali. I express my deepest and most sincere condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims. We share the pain of all French people” she wrote in her Twitter micro blog.

“As a former Defence Minister, I know the true value and importance of the work French troops are doing to fight terrorism, for the people of Mali as much as for the people of Europe. Today, I feel a profound sense of both sadness and gratitude to these men”, Leyen continued.

I am deeply shocked by the death of thirteen French soldiers in Mali. I express my deepest and most sincere condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims. We share the pain of all French people. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 26, 2019

In the combat operation in Mali thirteen French soldiers have been killed in a helicopter collision during an operation against jihadists, the French president’s office announced.

President Macron expressed “deep sadness” over the biggest single loss of life for the French military since the 1980s.

An investigation has begun into how the two helicopters crashed each other.

Both the Islamic State (IS) group and a branch of al-Qaeda called Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) are active in the region, claiming to establish Caliphate.