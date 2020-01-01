Krefeld Zoo apes cremated alive

The monkeys at Krefeld Zoo in Germany were burnt live in the fire in their shelter on the Saint-Sylvestre night December 31- January 1, zoo management announced. (Image: illustration)

“Our worst fears have come true,” wrote the zoo on its Facebook page. According to local police, more than 30 monkeys have died.

The cause of the fire is not been established yet, but there indications it was caused by the New Year celebrations fireworks, the Taggespiegel newspaper said, citing WDR, the regional public media. The first emergency calls came shortly after midnight. An investigation has been opened.

Im Krefelder Zoo ist in der Silvesternacht das Affenhaus niedergebrannt. #Krefeld #Zoo pic.twitter.com/zKqrTVo6em — WDR Aktuelle Stunde (@aktuelle_stunde) January 1, 2020

The zoo will remain closed next days, while the employees being “in shock” after this “appalling tragedy”, according to management.

The Dpa news agency, quoting officials, said the burnt animals included chimpanzees, orangutans and two gorillas, as well as fruit bats and a number of birds.

All the animals have been burnt in their cages without a chance to escape because there are no exits foreseen for them in case of emergency.



