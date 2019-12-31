Putin thanks Trump for counter-terrorism cooperation

Vladimir Putin called to Donald Trump to thank him for what White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said was “information the United States provided that helped foil a potential holiday terrorist attack in Russia.”

Trump says Putin "called to thank me" for US tip that helped stop planned terrorist attack https://t.co/R9VrcTlC62 pic.twitter.com/imB3PyLqN9 — The Hill (@thehill) December 31, 2019

No details were provided, but Moscow announced it had thwarted attacks reportedly planned in St. Petersburg thanks to the information from Washington.

President Putin of Russia called to thank me and the U.S. for informing them of a planned terrorist attack in the very beautiful city of Saint Petersburg. They were able to quickly apprehend the suspects, with many lives being saved. Great & important coordination! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

American and Russian Presidents discussed the state of relations between their two countries in a phone call instigated by Putin, the White House said.

