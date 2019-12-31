Iraq milita protests at US Embassyш

Reportedly the protesters, among which the majority are the militia fighters, enraged by U.S. air strikes on Iraq staged a violent demonstration outside the American Embassy in Baghdad at New Year eve, setting ablaze a security post and hurling stones as security forces. The embassy guards retaliated with stun grenades and tear gas.

The attackers storming the US Embassy in #Baghdad, #Iraq, are not 'Iraqi protesters' as some in Western media are falsely reporting. They are Iranian-backed militias who are also responsible for killing 500+ Iraqi civilian protesters since October 2019. https://t.co/EeJc5HYiJT — Iraqi Christian Foundation (@iraqschristians) December 31, 2019

Iraqi officials said the ambassador, the diplomats and the staff had been evacuated, but this could not be confirmed with American officials, according to Reuters news agency.

Iraqis gather outside u.s. embassy in #Baghdad to condemn U.S. airstrikes on PMU bases https://t.co/6fbHKJulv3 — Press TV (@PressTV) December 31, 2019

In Washington, President Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the violence and underlining that Tehran would be held responsible.

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

AMENDED: Image source social media.