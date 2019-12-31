Iraq milita protests at US Embassyш
Reportedly the protesters, among which the majority are the militia fighters, enraged by U.S. air strikes on Iraq staged a violent demonstration outside the American Embassy in Baghdad at New Year eve, setting ablaze a security post and hurling stones as security forces. The embassy guards retaliated with stun grenades and tear gas.
Iraqi officials said the ambassador, the diplomats and the staff had been evacuated, but this could not be confirmed with American officials, according to Reuters news agency.
In Washington, President Trump accused Iran of orchestrating the violence and underlining that Tehran would be held responsible.
AMENDED: Image source social media.