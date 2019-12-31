EU welcomes Ukraine exchange of prisoners

“A significant exchange of detainees took place following an agreement reached by the Trilateral Contact Group” reads the statement of the European External Action Service on exchange of detainees between Kiev and sefl-proclaimed Republics of Donetsk and Lughansk.

Today’s exchange of detainees in #Ukraine is a welcome example of implementation of one of the measures agreed at the #Normandy 4 Summit of 9 December Work to implement the measures agreed at the Summit must continue.https://t.co/5dLJyiXWg3 @EUDelegationUA @MattiMaasikas — Virginie Battu-Henriksson (@VibattuEUspox) December 29, 2019

“This is a welcome example of implementation of one of the measures agreed at the Normandy 4 Summit of 9 December. The European Union expects all parties to further build on this momentum. Work to implement the measures agreed at the Summit must continue.

“We take note of the exchange of people related to the tragic events on Maidan in 2014. We expect all accusations will continue to be investigated and the parties concerned to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

“The European Union reaffirms its support to the work of the Normandy format, the OSCE and the Trilateral Contact Group. It stresses the importance of the implementation of the Minsk agreements in full, including a permanent ceasefire. It is the only way to reach a sustainable and peaceful solution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The European Union remains in steadfast support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Moscow welcomes the “all established for all established” prisoner exchange between Kiev and #Donbass on 29 December. 200 people can now return home. Work to continue on further implementation of #MinskAgreements. pic.twitter.com/RwbOi7hBky — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) December 30, 2019