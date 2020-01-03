Russia-Belarus oil supply halt

Russia has stopped oil supplies to Belarus, resulting in reduced two oil refineries operations to the minimum acceptable level, a source in Belneftekhim Concern informed Russian TASS News agency on December 3.

“Russian oil is not delivered. The capacity of oil refineries has been reduced to the minimum technologically permissible level,” the source said.

The US is now pushing regime change in Belarus, one of the only countries in E. Europe that maintained socialistic policies and state ownership after the wave of US-forced right-wing neoliberal "shock therapy" Washington wants another "color revolution"https://t.co/X5eHCoEcSa — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) December 30, 2019

On December 30 and December 31, 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko held telephone conversations to discuss issues related to Russian oil and gas exports to Belarus. The Belarusian leader also raised these issues at his meetings with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Energy Minister Alexander Novak on December 21.

Shortly after exchanges, Lukashenko instructed the top officials of the petrochemical complex to sign oil supplies contracts and explore the possibility of supplies from the Baltic ports by rail and through the Druzhba oil pipeline. Earlier he said that Minsk planned to purchase about 20 bln cubic meters of gas and 24-25 mln tonnes of oil from Russia in 2020.