Duma approves new Prime Minister

President Putin has signed a decree appointing Mikhail Mishustin as the Prime minister.

“In accordance with Article 83(a) of the Russian Constitution, Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin is appointed as Russia’s Prime Minister,” says the decree issued on the Kremlin’s website.

President's Executive Orders appointing Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Mikhail Mishustin head of @GovernmentRF: https://t.co/XV1p2OPZXK, https://t.co/FWtEsDo7Kd — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) January 16, 2020

The decree comes into force on the day of its signing.

Earlier on 16 of January the State Duma endorsed the appointment. As many as 383 lawmakers voted ‘yes,’ and 41 abstained. Nobody rejected the candidacy.

‘I’d like to ensure you that all members of new government will carry personal responsibility for archiving national goals’ – newly appointed Russian PM #Mishustin MORE: https://t.co/3dHTdmIJFq pic.twitter.com/6RhhZ9Rh9s — RT (@RT_com) January 16, 2020

Former Prime Minister Medvedev, appointed deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, will hold a meeting with new Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on January 17, the Russian government’s press service informed.

“The meeting between the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council and the Russian Prime minister will take place tomorrow [January 17] at the House of Government of the Russian Federation,” the press service stated.

The entire Russian government, headed by Dmitry Medvedev, resigned on January 15.

The Duma plenary session Mishustin promised to announce the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers within a few days.