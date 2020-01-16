Zarif rejects revision of JCPoA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has dismissed a proposal for a new nuclear deal proposed by the U.S.President Trump to replace the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, saying the accord is not previous US president Barack Obama’s deal to expire.

Told #Raisina2020 that Iran believes in diplomacy: but not in re-negotiating a UNSC Resolution we agreed on with 6 Governments & EU. We did not sign an "Obama deal" to go for a "Trump deal" now. Even if we did, who's to say we won't need Biden, Sanders or Warren deal next year? pic.twitter.com/Lf1AovSINJ — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 15, 2020

“We did not sign an “Obama deal” to go for a “Trump deal” now. Even if we did, who’s to say we won’t need Biden, Sanders or Warren deal next year?” Zarif said in a tweet on referring to American nominees competing against Trump in the 2020 presidential race.

Zarif added that Iran believed in diplomacy “but not in re-negotiating a UNSC Resolution we agreed on with six Governments and the EU.”

#JCPOA remains a topical issue despite all the challenges. We advocate its purposeful and comprehensive implementation under the parameters that were coordinated during the conclusion of the agreements in 2015 and formalised in #UNSC Resolution 2231.

🔗https://t.co/nyvL9ePoKG pic.twitter.com/g5kxg70gl8 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) January 15, 2020

