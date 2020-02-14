MEPs determined to eradicate FGM

The European Parliament has repeatedly demonstrated a strong commitment to elimination of the practice of female genital mutilation (FGM) worldwide. By adopting laws and resolutions, MEPs have advocated common action to eradicate female genital mutilation.

Excision: le texte porté par Assita Kanko contre les mutilations génitales approuvé au Parlement européen https://t.co/fUGmbBFs8j — RTBF info (@RTBFinfo) February 12, 2020

The European Parliament has repeatedly demonstrated a strong commitment to help eliminate the practice of FGM worldwide. By adopting laws and resolutions, MEPs have advocated common action to eradicate female genital mutilation.

"#FMG is a barbaric act, a sexist act, an act against a woman’s body, an act against her sexuality. The EU must strengthen its cooperation w/ third countries & we need an ambitious Gender Action Plan III, including measurable targets to finally eradicate it", @CZacharopoulou pic.twitter.com/qItMsIUEgQ — Renew Europe (@RenewEurope) February 12, 2020

On Wednesday, 12 February, members adopted a new resolution calling on the European Commission to include actions to end FGM in the new EU Gender Equality Strategy, to be presented in March, and to provide care for survivors.

Every girl that is mutilated is one girl too many. We say no to all forms of violence against women and girls.

We must eliminate Female Genital Mutilation once and for all.#EndFGM pic.twitter.com/e3NxgekstN — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) February 6, 2020

They also urged EU countries to ratify the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and reiterated calls to incorporate FGM prevention measures in all policy areas, especially in health, asylum, education and employment.

De resolutie werd goedgekeurd door een overgrote meerderheid,welgeteld 612 EP-leden stemden voor. De aanbevelingen in deze resolutie zijn gericht op het voorkomen van vrouwelijke genitale verminking,het vervolgen van daders en het ondersteunen van slachtoffers.#endFGM #epplenary pic.twitter.com/bYxu4h4Nmg — Assita Kanko MEP (@Assita_Kanko) February 12, 2020

MEPs also expressed their concerns about the increasingly widespread phenomenon of “medicalisation” of FGM.On Wednesday, 12 February, members adopted a new resolution calling on the European Commission to include actions to end FGM in the new EU Gender Equality Strategy, to be presented in March, and to provide care for survivors.

That is the theme of our International Summit coming up in Oct. "Economic Impact of FGM" https://t.co/YGA8ruN4IE — FGM2020 (@stopthecut2020) February 14, 2020

They also urged EU countries to ratify the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and reiterated calls to incorporate FGM prevention measures in all policy areas, especially in health, asylum, education and employment. MEPs also expressed their concerns about the increasingly widespread phenomenon of “medicalisation” of FGM.