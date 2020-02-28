COVID19: Mongolia President in quarantine
Mongolia’s President Battulga Khaltmaa and other government officials have submitted to a fortnight quarantine after returning home from their visit to China, the state news agency Montsame reported.
Battulga is the first head of state to visit China since the country began implementing special measure to curb the novel virus outbreak in January.
The President arrived in Beijing with Foreign Minister Tsogtbaatar Damdin and other senior government officials on February 26, and held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang.
They were admitted into quarantine as soon as they arrived in Mongolia as a precautionary measure, Montsame agency sources explained.