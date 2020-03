A baker has created coronavirus-themed Easter eggs, hoping to bring positivity to people as Covid-19 hits France.

French chocolatier Jean-Francois Pre found inspirtion in the novel virus 3D model.The ironic creator has sold dozens to customers in western France’s Finistere region over the last week – and he does it, he says, because “it makes them smile in these difficult times.”

