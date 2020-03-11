Release of 5K Taliban prisoners

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a decree promising to release 1,500 prisoners belonging to Taliban as a goodwill gesture to get intra-Afghan negotiations started. (Image: social media)

Afghanistan's President Ghani signs decree to release 1,500 Taliban fighters https://t.co/2oeOcTcXF0 pic.twitter.com/yIj6cXrM7h — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 11, 2020

A recent peace deal signed between the United States and the Taliban called for the release of up to 5,000 prisoners as precondition of the negotiations.

There was no official response from the Taliban, but the Associated Press news agency claims they saw a letter that Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, the head of the Taliban’s Prisoners Commission, sent to the prisoners, their families and Taliban leaders promising there would be no intra-Afghan talks until all the prisoners are released.

After a series of delays, Afghanistan's president issues a decree promising to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture to get intra-Afghan negotiations started. https://t.co/9jcFIzLdql — The Associated Press (@AP) March 11, 2020

In a letter, sent around last weekend, President Ghani wrote that Taliban would verify that each prisoner released is among those on the list given to an American delegation.

The first round of 1,500 prisoners will be selected based on age, health and the length of their sentences already served. Each released Talib will be biometrically identified, and obliged to sign a written guarantee that they will not return to the battlefield. Taken in condiseration that the majority of them are illiterate, highly likelty that they will use ink to make an fingerpirnt on the document.

Ambassador Khalilzad explains the US-Taliban mechanism on fighting terrorism, including an almost daily meeting between the US military representatives and the Taliban in Doha. Full interview at 8pm on TOLOnews. pic.twitter.com/VmwNgM7pai — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) March 11, 2020

The remaining 3,500 prisoners will be released after intra-Afghan negotiations start and 500 will be released every two weeks providing the Taliban reduce violence on the battlefield, Ghani’s decree said.

