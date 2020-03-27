Boris Johnson COVID19 positive

British Prime Minister Johnson said he has developed mild COVID-19 symptoms during 24 hours, including a temperature and cough.

Prime Minister explained he will now self-isolate in No 10 but will “continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus”.

Boris Johnson was last seen on 26 March at night, as he clapped outside No 10 as part of a nationwide gesture to thank NHS staff.

In a video on his Twitter account, Mr Johnson said: “I’m working from home and self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do.
“But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.
“I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff.”

He was tested at No 10 by NHS staff, on the personal advice of England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, Downing Street said.
Prime Minister will still be in charge of the government’s handling of the crisis, the statement added.

