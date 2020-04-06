COVID19: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests, as the symptoms of his coronavirus infection persist for 10 days. Johnson is one of nearly 48,000 Britons to have caught the novel virus.

“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday evening. “This is a precautionary step,” the statement continued, “as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.”