COVID19: China disinformation caused deaths

“As the country of origin, China initially allowed disinformation to spread as quickly as the virus. Rather than helping other countries prepare a swift and strong response, it is increasingly apparent that they manipulated vital information about the virus in order to protect the regime’s image“, commented the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the British Parliament, Tom Tugendhat MP. The Committee has published a Report on Viral Immunity – The FCO’s role in building a coalition against COVID-19.

Disinformation about #coronavirus has already cost lives. China could have helped other countries prepare a swift response, but instead manipulated vital information about the virus in order to protect the regime's image. Find out more: https://t.co/EqZtJpvI51 — Foreign Affairs Committee (@CommonsForeign) April 6, 2020

At present over a million of established cases of coronavirus worldwide are reported by medical instances (1,289820) and more than 70 thousands related deaths (70,624). However the experts warn that the statistics available is not exact, because not all dead received conronovirus port-mortem examinations, subsequently the real numbers could be substantionally higher.

