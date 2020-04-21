Assange detention degrades UK press freedom

The UK has dropped two places to 35th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ (RSF’s) 2020 World Press Freedom Index, published today. Although the UK government played a key role in promoting media freedom globally, its efforts were undermined by domestic developments, including the murder of Lyra McKee and active threats to the safety of journalists in Northern Ireland, and the detention of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who faces possible extradition to the US.

#RSFIndex ¦ RSF unveils its 2020 World Press Freedom Index:

1: Norway🇳🇴

2: Finland🇫🇮

3: Denmark🇩🇰

11: Germany🇩🇪

34: France🇫🇷

35: United Kingdom🇬🇧

45: United States🇺🇸

66: Japan🇯🇵

107: Brazil🇧🇷

142: India🇮🇳

166: Egypt🇪🇬

178: Eritrea🇪🇷

178: Eritrea🇪🇷

180: North Korea🇰🇵

The sentencing of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to a disproportionate jail term of 50 weeks for breaking bail also marred the UK’s press freedom record in 2019, as did the Home Office’s decision to green light the US extradition request. Assange remained in custody at the high security Belmarsh Prison despite widespread international concern for his health and safety, including by the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture.

Reporters Without Borders restates calls to release Julian Assange as UK drops to 35th in 2020 World Press Freedom Index#FreePress #FreeAssange https://t.co/RJUB97I2wa pic.twitter.com/jxF9Z26i6q — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 21, 2020

“With coronavirus and other converging crises presenting unprecedented threats to press freedom globally, it is more important than ever for democratic states to lead by example. The UK should be performing better on the World Press Freedom Index, and must address these domestic concerns as a matter of priority. Concrete steps should be taken to ensure the safety of journalists in the wake of Lyra McKee’s murder, and Julian Assange should be released – and certainly not extradited to the US”, said RSF UK Bureau Director Rebecca Vincent.

RSF also noted concern over problematic provisions of counter-terrorism and crime legislation adopted in 2019, as well as the pursuit by the London Metropolitan Police of the publication of leaked information from diplomatic cables as a criminal matter.

Assange is facing prison for telling the truth, while the DoD has entered into more than 15 million contracts with contractors who had been indicted, fined, and/or convicted of fraud… https://t.co/6ZwW5zCpZE…/secrecy/2019/05/defense-contracting-fraud/ #FreeAssange https://t.co/jFe1Fa5TCF — Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) April 20, 2020

The Index ranks 180 countries and regions according to the level of freedom available to journalists. It is a snapshot of the media freedom situation based on an evaluation of pluralism, independence of the media, quality of legislative framework and safety of journalists in each country and region. It does not rank public policies even if governments obviously have a major impact on their country’s ranking. Nor is it an indicator of the quality of journalism in each country or region.