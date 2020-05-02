Kazakhstan: Nazarbayev daughter dissimssed

Incumbent Kazakhstan President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, dismissed the daughter of ex-President Nursultan Nazarbayev – Darigà from her position of a speaker of the Senate, however the reasons for this decision were not revealed publicly. He also thanked her for “active and fruitful work” in her capacity as a speaker in a Tweet on his official micro blog.

Выражаю благодарность Д.Н. Назарбаевой за активную и плодотворную работу в качестве Председателя Сената Парламента Республики Казахстан. — Qasym-Jomart Toqayev (@TokayevKZ) May 2, 2020

Some analysts perceive it as a clash between two prétendants for presidency, indicating the daughter has never hidden her ambition to become the head of the state, de facto inheriting the position from her father.

13 words to terminate Dariga Nazarbayeva’s term as the Speaker of Senate. It happened on weekend and most importantly – during state of emergency. It is still unclear what happened. https://t.co/BCY3o2FKrJ — Torokul Doorov (@Torokul) May 2, 2020

According to Kazakhstan political scientist Dosym Satpayev, Tokaev’s decree on the termination of powers of speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva is a reflection of the tension within the country’s political elite, which has been observed since last year.

It may be a coincidence not related to her departure but Dariga's comments on the floor of the senate of #Kazakhstan on April 30 were quite critical of the executive branch https://t.co/kudvaaWGw5 'Detailed analysis followed by systemic conclusions'+fiscal oversight; heavy stuff. — Central Asia @ ANU (@CentralAsiaCAIS) May 2, 2020

“Because the position of the Senate speaker is important. According to the Constitution, this is the second person after the president. Any personnel changes in this post will always be of great interest,” the Satpayev said to Interfax-Kazakhstan.

According to the expert, this reassignment was most likely agreed upon with the first president of Kazakhstan, Nazarbayev. “The most interesting question will be what position Dariga Nazarbayeva will be offered instead of the post of speaker of the Senate,” the political scientist said.



“The second important question is the question of who will take the place of Dariga Nazarbayeva as the speaker of the Senate,” the political analyst underlined, adding that, in his opinion, this personnel reshuffle is very important precisely from the point of view of the balance of power within the elite. He also suggested that the incumbent President might be willing to see a close ally at his post rather than an ambitious competitor.

Дочь первого президента Казахстана Дарига Назарбаева не может не понимать, что после того, как отца не станет, никакие формальные должности и полномочия не смогут гарантировать ей ни власть, ни безопасность, писал в июне 2019 года Никита Шаталов: https://t.co/m9ye2evL49 — Карнеги – Россия (@CarnegieRu) May 2, 2020

“The daughter of the first president of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva should understand that after her father leaves, no formal positions and powers can guarantee her neither power nor security“, expert Nikita Shatalov wrote in June 2019.

The independent analysts say that they expect first President to leave public scene after his 80 birthday celebrations on July 6. Futher modernisation of Central Asian state is expected from President Tokaev, facing the traditional in Kazakh society challenges of endemic corruption and nepothism.

Kazakhstan is the 113 least corrupt nation out of 180 countries, according to the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index reported by Transparency International.