Vatican Museums reopen from June 1

The Vatican Museums reopening coincides with Italy’s gradual easing of the nearly 3-month lockdown, which allows many businesses and activities to restart.

The Vatican Museums and the Pontifical Villas of Castel Gandolfo will reopen their doors to the public on 1 June, following a 3-month hiatus due to the #coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/8v90ztAwWS — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) May 23, 2020

The reopening of the Pontifical Villas of Castel Gandolfo and a new open-bus tour have also been announced.

Health and art:

Due to the current health emergency situation, the Vatican Museums are ensuring a very careful balance between safety and health needs and the dynamics of a museum visit, without compromising the essence of such a visit.

Hence, in keeping with the norms of hygiene and physical distance, visitors to the Museums will be subject to a body temperature check and will be allowed in only with a facemask.

A medical and health team from Italy’s Misericordie volunteer group and the Vatican’s Health and Hygiene Department will ensure every need during the opening hours.

Other important requirements for the reopening of the museums will be revised from time to time as the current emergency situation evolves.

Wonderful news! 🙌🏼 The Vatican Museums reopen to the public on June 1st. New #Vatican Museum hours are Mon-Thur: 10am-8pm and Fri-Sat: 10am-11pm. More details here https://t.co/YuY5OpVxw8 via @VaticanNews pic.twitter.com/JNI45LUvOb — Walks (@Walks) May 23, 2020

Online booking:

In order to restrict the number of entries, the Vatican Museums have limited ticket sales to only online booking from the official website http://www.museivaticani.va.

For this emergency period, the online booking fee of €4 will not apply.

There are also variations to the opening hours:

– Monday to Thursday: the Pontifical Collections will remain open from 10.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m., with the last entry at 6.00 p.m. (exit from the museum sectors starts at 7.30 p.m.)

– Friday and Saturday: from 10.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m., with the last entry at 8.00 p.m. (exit from the museum sectors at 9.30 p.m.).

Museums visits on Friday and Saturday are accompanied by the possibility to take part in an aperitif in the Pine Cone Courtyard to enjoy the sunset.

The usual free entry to the museums on the last Sunday of the month has been suspended.

A 4-week virtual lecture series by renowned art historian and well-known Patrons tour guide, Prof. Elizabeth Lev! Available here @NPatrons https://t.co/jBEorNWVeI — Vatican Patrons (@Vatican_Patrons) May 19, 2020