COVID19: Russian colonel fallen from window

Russian police colonel has fallen from a window on the fifth floor of a Moscow hospital treating coronavirus patients, Russian media reported. She died later in intensive care from fatal wounds. The incident comes after three physicians in Russia fell out of windows amid mysterious circumstances during the coronavirus outbreak.

The reports said the incident occurred at Moscow City Clinical Hospital No. 24 on the evening of May 30.

The woman, identified as 45-year-old Yulia B. newspapers, was described as a senior expert at the Forensic Center of the Interior Ministry.

According to the press reports the police colonel left her ward to go into the corridor, then “fell” from the fifth floor window, and landed on the grass below.

It was not clear what exactly happened. She had arrived at the hospital on May 23 after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“The 45-year-old Yulia B. *, who had fallen out of the window, was urgently intubated and transported to the intensive care unit, where they fought for her life for several hours. The victim was even connected to a ventilator, but she could not be saved. The patient died in intensive care from injuries. ” – a source in healthcare told KP.RU

According to available information, 45-year-old Yulia B. * worked as a senior expert in the forensic center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and was a lieutenant colonel of the police.

Image: illustration