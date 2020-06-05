Barnier laments lack of progress.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has blamed the UK of “backtracking” on commitments on fisheries and other issues in post-Brexit trade talks towards the comprehensive agreement.

The EU civil servant regretted no “significant progress” had been made this week, and insisted the UK should “respect” rules agreed with the EU. He aslo suggested political will is needed to give a new momentum to current negociations, describled as largely in stalemate.

If we respect our commitments in the Withdrawal Agreement & the Political Declaration, and if we keep our mutual respect, serenity and determination, I have no doubt that we can find a landing zone. My comments following this week’s 🇪🇺🇬🇧talks 👇🏻https://t.co/yWJumrFRBr pic.twitter.com/yv20TSTnwo — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) June 5, 2020

At present the UK and EU are are in dispute over competition rules, governance and fishing rights and police cooperation, and other issues.

“My responsibility is to speak to truth and, to tell the truth, this week there have been no significant areas of progress” Barner lamented.

“In all areas, the UK continues to backtrack under commitments undertaken in the political declaration, including on fisheries. We cannot and will not accept this backtracking on the political declaration” he added.

Barnier going full sarcastic, in English: "This document is available in all languages, including English, and it is easy to read" pic.twitter.com/sPWJzqhmnn — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) June 5, 2020

Barnier called for respect of the guidleins and objectives, enshrined for the political declaration, agreed by the UK and EU last year, which indicated objectives for a future relationship.

Here is my statement after the conclusion today of the fourth Round of UK / EU negotiations. pic.twitter.com/8dflJ8WLyx — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) June 5, 2020

The UK sherpa David Frost said any Brexit deal would have to accomodate the UK’s well established position on a “level playing field”.

“We have just completed our fourth full negotiating round with the EU, again by video conference. It was a little shorter than usual and more restricted in scope. We continue to discuss the full range of issues, including the most difficult ones” he explained.