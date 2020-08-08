EU vacation with compagnon animal

An EU national can freely travel with his cat, dog or ferret if it has a European pet passport. This passport is available from any authorised veterinarian and must contain details of a valid anti-rabies vaccination.

Remember, you can take your purrfect friend with you on holidays. Get them the EU pet passport and enjoy the trip! 😺 All you need to know: https://t.co/wTJ6YR3UbY #InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/Ql0Cjud2JT — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) August 8, 2020

Owners of a dog, cat or ferret which is less than 3 months old (and not vaccinated against rabies), should check the national rules before the departure.

The EU pet passport is established only for dogs, cats and ferrets. Owners of the other pets, such as rabbits or canaries, you should check relevant national rules on taking animals in/out of the country.

Are you travelling in the EU this summer? We've got you covered! 🐶Your dog needs holiday too? Ask for the EU pet passport. All you need to know when travelling in the EU. 👉https://t.co/hBhKcDKUlQ pic.twitter.com/z97TnUvnzm — EU Tax & Customs 🇪🇺 (@EU_Taxud) August 7, 2020

Ownr of compagnion animals indening to travel to Finland, Ireland, Malta or the United Kingdom, it must be treated against the tapeworm Echinococcus as follows:

The treatment shall be administered by a veterinarian within a period of not more than 120 hours and not less than 24 hours before the time of scheduled entry into Finland, Ireland, Malta or the United Kingdom;

the treatment shall be certified by the administering veterinarian in the relevant section of the passport.

Identification

Animals are talented too! pic.twitter.com/Eb7TqentNL — Lifetime Traveller (@Life_TimeTravel) August 4, 2020

The animal-traveller will require an electronic microchip or a readable tattoo that has been applied before 3 July 2011 with the same code as the one documented in the passport.