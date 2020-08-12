EU diplomacy extraordinary Council on Belarus

EU foreign ministers will convene via teleconference on Friday, August 14, to discuss the situation in Belarus following the announced re-election of Alexander Lukashenko with 80% of ballots, and immediatley following accusations of fraud.

I will call an extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council meeting this Friday afternoon. We will discuss urgent issues and address the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Belarus Presidential elections, as well as developments in Lebanon. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 12, 2020

The Swedish top diplomat Ann Linde said she had received an invitation to participate in an extraordinary ministerial meeting with the EU foreign ministers where, she added, the question of possible sanctions against Minsk will be debated.

The European Commission said on August 11 it was reviewing its relations with Belarus following the disputed re-election of the Belarusian president, declared the triumphant winner.

August 10 Germany called on EU member countries to discuss sanctions, and Poland proposed an immediate action to defend Belarus citiezens against violent crachdown of the peaceful protests undertaken by the authorities in the aftermath of the disputed elections.

#Belarus. The Interior Ministry: protests took place in 33 cities, around 3,000 people have been detained across the country, with 1,000 in #Minsk alone, 50 people were injured. It is unprecedented. According to the ministry,nobody died and combat weapons were not not used pic.twitter.com/zyEhmKMkwD — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) August 10, 2020

Image: social media