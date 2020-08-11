Tikhanovskaya in exile in Lithuania

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya,37, has taken a “very difficult decision” to leave the country, after disputing an election she claimed was rigged.

Ms Tikhanovskaya said she did it for her children as protests continued for a second night.

It was initially claimed by #Tikhanovskaya's campaign staff that she had been forced to leave by the #Belarusian authoritieshttps://t.co/0xDnyS3RRL — RT (@RT_com) August 11, 2020

In exile but “safe” in Lithuania, according to the country’s foreign minister.

The announced election results gave President Alexander Lukashenko 80% of the vote, but there have been widespread claims of fraud, and foul play with ballots.

Belarus: After too many voted for #Tikhanovskaya, Belarus official filmed climbing down ladder with bag thought to contain voting slips of the opposition leader pic.twitter.com/scEAvDoGKh — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) August 10, 2020

Violent clashes between police and protesters have broken out over the two nights since the election was held, and there have been numerous reports of police brutality.

Ms Tikhanovskaya has united and galvanised the opposition, which presented a stronger than ever challenge to Lukashenko 26 years long presidency. Dabbed in free media as «Last Dictator» in Europe, he has established an autocratic rule after the collapse of the USSR.

The spontaneous opposition leadere announced her candidacy replacing her husband, a political blogger, who was arrested and prevented from registering for the vote.

This is a picture from Belarussian friends every folded ballot is a way they showed they voted for #Tikhanovskaya #belarus the dictator has zero support. They are asking us in the west to share as the have been severed from all communication including phones and Internet. pic.twitter.com/hQqPEFU966 — PhoTangoIrl (@PhoTangoIrl) August 10, 2020

But the 65-year-old president, who has ruled the former Soviet country since 1994, has described opposition supporters as a flock of “sheep” manipulated from abroad.