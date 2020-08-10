Borrell condemns violence in Belarus

The Presidential elections took place in the Republic of Belarus on 9 August. The European Union had repeatedly expressed its expectations on the proper conduct of these elections.

Disproportionate & unacceptable state violence against peaceful protesters in #Belarus must stop immediately & fundamental rights be respected.

Essential that #BelarusPresidentialElection votes are counted accurately and results reflect people's choice.https://t.co/DcH152YlPc — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 10, 2020

“The election night was marred with disproportionate and unacceptable state violence against peaceful protesters. This reportedly resulted in the loss of life of one citizen and many others have been injured. We condemn the violence and call for the immediate release of all detained during last night. The Belarusian authorities must ensure that the fundamental right of peaceful assembly is respected” reads the Joint Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell and Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi on the Presidential elections in Belarus.

We condemn the violence during the election night in Belarus and call for the immediate release of all detained last night. The Belarusian authorities must ensure that the fundamental right of peaceful assembly is respected. Full statement: https://t.co/cb679YoSIa pic.twitter.com/S5NvhmtXt2 — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) August 10, 2020

“Following their unprecedented mobilisation for free elections and democracy, the Belarusian people now expect their votes to be counted accurately. It is essential that the Central Electoral Commission publishes the results reflecting the choice of the Belarusian people.

Belarus opposition candidate rejects election result after night of protests https://t.co/eTNe4CyqPX — The Guardian (@guardian) August 10, 2020

“Only upholding human rights, democracy, and free and fair elections will guarantee stability and sovereignty in Belarus. We will continue to closely follow the developments in order to assess how to further shape the EU’s response and relations with Belarus in view of the developing situation”.

Protesters and riot police have clashed in Minsk and other cities, after a state TV exit poll said long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko was declared the winner in Sunday’s election.

Police used stun grenades, rubber bullets and water cannon. A human rights group said one protester was killed and the are hundreds of arrested, however due to the internet disruptions there are significant difficultes to obtain full information about the police actions.

A cry for freedom from #Minsk, after elections that were clearly fraudulent. Thoughts with those being beaten on the streets for wanting freedom. The EU must now act against #Lukashenko & his henchmen. 🇧🇾🇪🇺 https://t.co/pdNFBl1I8s — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) August 10, 2020

According to the state media Mr Lukashenko won 80% of the vote, based on the preliminary count.

But the main opposition leader has Svetlana Tikhanovskaya refused to recognise the results.

“We have already won, because we have overcome our fear, our apathy and our indifference,” Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said.

#UPDATE The main challenger in Belarus's disputed election called Monday on President Alexander #Lukashenko to give up power after a fierce police crackdown on protesters saw dozens wounded and hundreds detained https://t.co/JQO1nyZco4 pic.twitter.com/ivW0hqyXU5 — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 10, 2020

The preliminary results give her 9.9% of the vote, but her campaign said she had been polling 70-80% in some areas.

Ms Tikhanovskaya entered the election in place of her jailed husband and went on to lead large opposition rallies.

Mr Lukashenko, 65, has been in power since 1994.

