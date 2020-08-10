Belarus: Lukashenko announced 80% eleciton winner

Protesters and riot police have clashed Minsk and other cities of Belarus, after a state TV exit poll said long-time leader (26 years) Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected in Sunday’s election.

In Minsk, the police used stun grenades to disperse crowds in the city centre. There have been reports of injuries, however in abesence of funcitonal internet connectivity the full picture of the police action has not been established yet.

If you haven’t seen what’s happening in Belarus, look into it. This is Minsk tonight. The President/Dictator claims to have won 80% of the vote. Yet thousands and thousands are protesting, saying he stole the election. This is his response 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/LHPL5lCdVw — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) August 9, 2020

The state TV exit poll showed that Mr Lukashenko won nearly 80% of the vote.

Main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said she had no confidence in the figures announced which gave her 7%.

In #Belarus, preliminary count by the Central Election Commission claims that the incumbent Lukashenka won 82% (!) of the vote, which is complete fabrication. His real result was probably around 20-25%. The widespread election rigging triggered protests.https://t.co/H7CFaXZ1sA — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) August 9, 2020

“I believe my eyes, and I see that the majority is with us,” she said at a news conference after the TV annoucement evening.

The opposition had said it expected the vote to be rigged, saying it would keep an alternative count of the votes.

#Belarus 30 minutes before the end of the vote. People are waiting in long lines outside polling stations. Meanwhile,@tutby journalists were brutally expelled from a station while reporting. My former @Belsat_TV colleague Ekaterin Tkachenko was detained right outside her flat pic.twitter.com/jbsgiyAPND — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) August 9, 2020

Ms Tikhanovskaya, 37, entered the election in place of her jailed husband and went on to lead large opposition rallies.

Amnesty representatives in #Belarus now are monitoring the human rights situation further to announcement that Alyaksandr Lukashenka has won a clear victory, in the most contested presidential election he has ever faced. — Amnesty International (@amnesty) August 9, 2020

Mr Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has vowed that the situation in the country will remain “under control”.

#Belarus: My mobile network (A1) is completely down. Riot police is mobilised not just in Minks, but also other cities with strong protest potential, Brest & Hrodna.Hardly any observers during the counting. The access to Minsk is restricted. pic.twitter.com/bvGeAXRIrd — Maryia Rohava (@MRohava) August 9, 2020