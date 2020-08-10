Belarus: Lukashenko announced 80% eleciton winner
Protesters and riot police have clashed Minsk and other cities of Belarus, after a state TV exit poll said long-time leader (26 years) Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected in Sunday’s election.
In Minsk, the police used stun grenades to disperse crowds in the city centre. There have been reports of injuries, however in abesence of funcitonal internet connectivity the full picture of the police action has not been established yet.
The state TV exit poll showed that Mr Lukashenko won nearly 80% of the vote.
Main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said she had no confidence in the figures announced which gave her 7%.
“I believe my eyes, and I see that the majority is with us,” she said at a news conference after the TV annoucement evening.
The opposition had said it expected the vote to be rigged, saying it would keep an alternative count of the votes.
Ms Tikhanovskaya, 37, entered the election in place of her jailed husband and went on to lead large opposition rallies.
Mr Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has vowed that the situation in the country will remain “under control”.