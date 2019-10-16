Libyan Foreign Minister exchanges opinions with MEPs

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Libyan Interim government Abdulhadi Ibrahim Lahweej visited the European Parliament on October 15 to exchange opinions with MEP on the Libyan conflict resolution. Although the top diplomat had discussions behind closed doors, he was eloquent with Brussels press corps about the range of problems in focus: the issues of interférence into home affairs of Libya by foreign governments, growing terrorist threat, illicit arms trafficking, and humanitarian crisis.

In violation of UN ban Turkey provides with armement, conducting ongoing aggression against Libya, while Qatar ensures financing, the Minister said, accusing both of supporting terrorism.

“We are confronted not only with a problem of militias, but also with aggression of Turkey and Qatar“, Minister Lahweej said. “We are taking about authorities of these states, but not people”, he added.

Minister #Lahweej expects #MEPs will assess objectively situation in #Libya, admitting one-sided approach is counter-productive. Even more, it is not democratic,he belives in democratic inclusive future for #Libya, where every citizen is heard. pic.twitter.com/ngENu5Fl4P — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 15, 2019

The violation of UN arms embargo and terrorism are the issues of grave concern of the Libyan top diplomat, who started his visit to Brussels with a highly symbolical gesture of laying the wreath to victims of Brussels terrorist attack at Metro station Malbeek.

It is highly symbolical that Minister @Lahweej started his visit to #Brussels from memorial to victims of terrorism – common threat to Europe and #Libya. Security and stablitity of #Libya is impertiavie for #Europe pic.twitter.com/RQz6NhtG0Q — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 14, 2019

The visit of the Minister to Brussels is a significant step towards the efforts of German diplomacy to organise the announced conference on Libya end October – beginning November. However the terrorism remans the major obstacle on the way to peace and reconciliation between two major centre of power in the East and West of the torn by conflict country.. In May Tobruk Parliament defined the Muslim Brotherhood at power in Tripoli as “terrorist group“. Minister Lahweej repeatedly confirmed the determination of Interim government to built democratic *inclusive* Libya, where “every citizen is heard“.

While seeing political divergence of views as a feature of modern democratic societies, the Libyan top diplomat underlined that the compromise with terrorism is not possible.

Minister #Lahweej intervewed by Brussels press in heart of #Europarl: huge public interest for #Libya pic.twitter.com/H3avYtNHk7 — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) October 15, 2019

Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who commands the Libya National Army (LNA) started march on Tripoli in April, announcing the intention to liberate the capital city from terrorist groups, keeping “hostage” Chairman Al Sarraj, and his administration, backed by UN and the EU.