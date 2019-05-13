#LPS19: ESA ‘Big Bang’ in Milan

The European Space Agency’s 2019 Living Planet Symposium has opened its working sessions today in Milan (Italy) Convention Centre MiCo. This symposium focuses on Earth Observation contribution to science and society, and spreading knowledge on disruptive technologies and actors, changing the traditional Earth Observation landscape, which also reveals new challenges and opens opportunities for public and private sector interactions.

Josef ASCHBACKER, (@AschbacherJosef ‏) Director of observation programs @ESA, shares his views with Europe Diplomatic Magazine on further integration of Earth observation data into European and global politics, shaping the new types of green economies, and lifestyle respectful of nature and planet. ASCHBACKER is profoundly convinced that ESA data on climate change and the other issues should be at heart of the upcoming political cycle of the EU.

The event, which is held every three years, will take place on 13–17 May 2019 in Milan, Italy. The Symposium is organised with the support of the Italian Space Agency.

