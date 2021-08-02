EU: 60% vaccinated adults

Brussels 02.07.2021 Today,the European Commission president announced that 60% of all adults in the EU are now fully vaccinated. “Full vaccination protects us from #COVID19 and its variants” the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen wrote on her Twitter micro blog.

“Let’s stay vigilant. Let’s get vaccinated! For our own health – and to protect others” the EU top official called.

60% of all adults in the EU are now fully vaccinated. Full vaccination protects us from #COVID19 and its variants.⁰ Let's stay vigilant. Let's get vaccinated! For our own health – and to protect others. pic.twitter.com/cWiKmkzmxS — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 2, 2021

Pfizer company is raising the price of its Covid19 product in Europe by over 25% under a newly negotiated contract with the European Union (EU), according to a report from the Financial Times (FT) newspaper. Competitor Moderna is also hiking the price of its vaccine in Europe by roughly 10%.

Pfizer and Moderna raise EU Covid vaccine prices https://t.co/mJmWxDzgq0 — FT Europe (@ftbrussels) August 2, 2021

Pfizer’s Covid19 biological agent is already expected to generate the most revenue of any medicine in a single year—about $33.5 billion for 2021 alone, according to the pharmaceutical company’s own assessment. However the company says it’s providing poorer countries the vaccine at a highly discounted price.

Pfizer company previously charged the EU €15.50 per dose for its vaccine, which is based on new revolutionary mRNA technology. The company will now charge €19.50 for 2.1 billion doses that will be delivered through the year 2023, according to the FT newspaper.

Vaccins contre le #Covid19 : Pfizer-BioNTech et Moderna vont augmenter leur prix. Selon le Financial Times, le prix du vaccin Pfizer passerait de 15,50 euros à 19,50 euros et celui de Moderna de 19 euros à 21,50 euros. https://t.co/EcfcanNqrk — Le Monde (@lemondefr) August 2, 2021