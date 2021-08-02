Taliban ceases Helmand RTA media

Brussels 02.08.2021 Militants from the Taliban movement seized the building of the regional state TV and radio center in the city of Lashkar Gah on Monday, August 2, the administrative center of Afghanistan’s Helmand province, TOLOnews television network reports referring to its sources.

Afghanistan’s state broadcaster – RTA’s provincial center in #Helmand falls in the hands of Taliban this evening at 5:00 pm. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/LOTYmccsvW — Pak on Rise 🇵🇰 (@officialpakmp) August 2, 2021

According to TOLOnews, all local media outlets in Helmand province have stopped operating. The staff of the TV and radio center left the building two days ago.

Taliban militants seize TV and radio center in Afghan Helmand province:https://t.co/qlk21eqH0W pic.twitter.com/jfFRXkSay6 — TASS (@tassagency_en) August 2, 2021

Early in July, the Taliban took control over Afghanistan’s regions along the border with five countries – Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and Pakistan – against the background of the withdrawal of western coalition troops.

Radio Television of #Afghanistan Helmand office before the Taliban take over. I wish this building, it’s infrastructure & equipments don’t get looted & destroyed after Taliban occupied this building 2day. These are recent images of RTA #Helmand office from few days ago👇 pic.twitter.com/pcc4FO07WM — Khalid Amiri – خالد امیري (@KhalidAmiri01) August 2, 2021

The new commander of the Afghan Armed Forces, General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, said the army’s priority was to protect the main cities of the country, border crossing points and roads against the Taliban. According to him, Taliban leaders intend to first cut off the main roads via which goods are supplied, and then launch an offensive on cities and regions.