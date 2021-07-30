Belarus: Borrell declaration on migrants

Brussels 30.07.2021 “The instrumentalisation of migrants and refugees is utterly unacceptable. Using human beings in need to advance political goals violates fundamental European values and principles. Accordingly, the EU and its member states condemn the instrumentalisation of migrants and refugees by the Belarusian regime” reads the Declaration by the High Representative Josep Borrell on behalf of the European Union on the instrumentalisation of migrants and refugees by the regime.

#Belarus: Declaration of @JosepBorrellF on behalf of the EU on the instrumentalisation of migrants and refugees by the regime

👇https://t.co/DM53HByy7G — EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) July 30, 2021

“The EU and its member states will address the ongoing surge in irregular crossings into the EU from Belarus to preserve the integrity of its external border. In line with its gradual approach, the EU will consider the possibility of restrictive measures targeted at migrants’ smugglers abusing human rights or those otherwise involved in trafficking in human beings.

The European Commission’s top migration official is urging EU member states to support Lithuania as thousands of irregular migrants cross from Belarus in what Baltic defense ministers are calling a “hybrid attack."https://t.co/oHHAtPHUZW — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) July 30, 2021

“The EU and its member states remain determined to effectively manage migratory flows in order to protect the EU’s external borders. People who have no right to stay in the EU shall be returned. In this context, the EU and its member states will take all necessary measures in accordance with EU and international law.

Commissioner @YlvaJohansson gave an interview @LRTenglish on the increased arrival of irregular migrants on the Belarus-Lithuanian border

🗞️https://t.co/uo7D09LJJD 🇪🇺is monitoring the situation closely, ready to support🇱🇹in managing EU external borders⤵️https://t.co/4Tz5xfmOs0 — EU Home Affairs (@EUHomeAffairs) July 29, 2021

“The EU and its member states, in solidarity, already increased their support, including through the deployment of the FRONTEX rapid border intervention and additional technical assistance, and are ready to strengthen it even further. Member states will swiftly provide the support necessary to ensure the immediate deployment of the relevant teams and assets.

Lithuania asked the European Commission for assistance following an increase in migrant arrivals to the country. Some countries have sent aid such as tents, beds and generators through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.https://t.co/wqOBxMfwE1 — InfoMigrants (@InfoMigrants) July 27, 2021

“We will continue to implement our external migration policy. We will work to further strengthen EU return capacities as part of a comprehensive approach, including through dialogues and partnerships with the countries of origin and transit”.