Business refuses operations in Sweden ‘no-go’ zones

The U.S. shipping company UPS has refused delivering goods to a notorious neighborhood Rosengård (Rose Garden) in

Malmo, Sweden, nowadays often called “no-go zone.” The decision to stop operations in the area came after a wave of attacks on the company drivers.

The UPS company experience in the area, including robberies and related crimes, resulted in a responsible decision to stop the exposure of the personnel to dangers of ‘no-go” zone by avoiding it.

Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan refered to an employee of the company who confirmed: “Our drivers have been attacked and therefore we have decided not to hand out packages at Rosengård.”

Sweden welcomed more refugees per capita than any other European Union member-state. In the past five years, the country of 10 million hosted more than 400,000 asylum-seekers and their relatives.

The city of Malmo, just across the Oresund Strait from the Danish capital Copenhagen, has experienced the biggest influx of migrants per capita.

Previously known for its ethnic mono culture with only 1% of the population foreign born, half from neighboring Nordic countries—Sweden has become a top destination for economic migrants and asylum seekers, who are attracted to the stability, wealth and strong social welfare system.

Today the foreign-born Swedish population stands close to 20% out of 10.1 million inhabitants, not including asylum seekers—of whom there were over 160,000 in 2015, reaching the climax of the demand, with the majority of arrivals from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Turkey and Afghanistan.

Malmö and the area experienced the steep rise of сrime reflecting in the most deadly shootings in Sweden last year, with the city’s ongoing migrant gang war leaving 14 dead and 28 wounded, according to police statistics.