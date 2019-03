Ukrainian presidential candidate, former prime minister and leader of the Batkivshchyna (‘Fatherland‘) party, Yulia Tymoshenko, expressed confidence that the incumbent head of state, Petro Poroshenko, will not be able avoid responsibility after the upcoming March 31 elections.

With Ukraine's presidential election just weeks away, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko turned up the heat on a top rival accusing incumbent Petro Poroshenko's campaign of fraud https://t.co/jWE7QsRaME — AFP news agency (@AFP) March 1, 2019

“I would like to appeal to Poroshenko and his criminal circle,” Tymoshenko said at a briefing on March, 1. “Nothing will help you – no bribes and no falsifications. You will assume responsibility for the crimes you have committed against Ukraine. And no one will let you leave the country and hide in other countries. You will be assume for every penny that was stolen from the people of Ukraine. “

#Tymoshenko trendy as usual, constructing her presidential campaign in best traditions of American confrontational politicking: electorate thrilled with suspense guaranteed! Sadly #Ukraine politics looks like TV sequel spinning around stars, but not their programmes pic.twitter.com/ER0IkphUd6 — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) March 1, 2019

Tymoshenko accuses incumbent President of abuse of administrative resources during the election campaign, bribing voters, and illegal use of the media during campaigning.

In addition, this week Ukrainian journalists unveiled the results of an investigation into frauds in defense procurement that lead to the closest circle of President Petro Poroshenko, in particular, to his longtime business partner, First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleg Gladkovsky and the state defence concern “Ukroboronprom“.

On the basis of a journalistic investigation, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has already opened a criminal case on embezzlement of state funds on exceptionally large scale. As follow Tymoshenko announced the beginning of the impeachment procedure against the current head of state.

Opposition leader Tymoshenko initiates impeachment of incumbent Ukraine’s president https://t.co/aAo0GtGMuh pic.twitter.com/agWPWqTbYD — RT (@RT_com) February 26, 2019