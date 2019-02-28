STOP Malta birds massacre!

MEP Anja Hazekamp (The Netherlands) asked the Commissioner for Environment Karmenu Vella for action against Malta, refusing to put an end to the spring hunting of migratory birds. The MEP picketed the main entrance of the European Parliament in Brussels at Simone Veil Agora to display the sign of ban for migratory birds killings.

Malta weigert een einde te maken aan de jacht op trekvogels. Dus vraagt @anjahazekamp vandaag aan Eurocommissaris @KarmenuVella om op te treden tegen zijn thuisland als het dit jaar wederom de voorjaarsjacht op trekvogels opent! #StopTheSpringHunt pic.twitter.com/WLqdpj2oIN — PvdD Europa (@PvdDEuropa) February 27, 2019

Malta is a hosting place for some 170 species of birds migrating between Europe and Africa. But poachers kill or capture up to 200,000 wild birds every year — a problem widespread across the Mediterranean. In particular, illegal trapping of birds such as finches continues to persist in Malta, despite the European Court of Justice ruling against Malta for allowing the trapping of protected species. To legalize finch trapping within the framework of European law, Malta used a legal maneuver called a derogation by claiming that finch trapping was a traditional practice in the country. Such legal derogation is being used as a smokescreen to illegally trap finches and other protected species not just in Malta but in other countries as well.



We're still seeking volunteers to help out in this year's #SpringWatch. The annual spring migration camp will take place as usual at the peak of the spring hunting season. If you're interested, visit https://t.co/Zw1Tf5TarY & email alice.tribe@birdlifemalta.org to register. pic.twitter.com/vvs3ZINPRQ — BirdLife Malta (@BirdLife_Malta) February 27, 2019

The vast majority of these birds, including white storks (Ciconia ciconia) and black storks (Ciconia nigra), are strictly protected under the European Union’s Birds Directive of 1972. But in Malta, poachers kill or capture up to 200,000 wild birds every year: shooting them for food, taxidermy or simply target practice, or trapping them to keep as pets or live hunting decoys.

Malta..stop'g-off point4some 170species of birds migra'g between Europe+Africa. But poachers kill or capture up2 200,000 wild birds every year—a problem widespread across the Mediterranean..https://t.co/erRZQPNych pic.twitter.com/L3EtmatUWr — NoAnimalPoaching! (@NoAnimalPoachin) January 18, 2019

As they come in to magnificent Malta islands, the migratory birds are confronted by 10,000 hunters with the a cynical motto, “if it flies… it dies,” launching the massacre. So far the Maltese Government not only tolerates but encourages and protects the abuse of the EU law on wildlife protection, referring to centuries old ‘cultural’ tradition. The referendum (2015) showed the public opinion divided; the pro-hunting camp had won by 2,200 votes, with 126,434 votes in favour of keeping the spring hunt alive and 124,214 against. (Image below: trapped bird).